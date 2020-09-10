Driver dies in Lekki-Epe Expressway crash

…as building collapses in Ijora

A yet-to-be identified man Thursday lost his life in a road accident involving a saloon car and an articulated vehicle.

This was even as a building collapsed at 26, Afolabi Alasia Street Gaskiya Road, Ijora Badia axis of Lagos State.

New Telegraph learnt that the driver of a Toyota Camry, with registration no. KSF 920 FF, which was crushed by a granite-laden tipper with registration no. ENU 576 ZZ, died instantly.

The incident, which occurred at Alasia Bus Stop, inwards Abraham Adesanya, along Lekki-Epe Expressway, left the other male occupant with leg injuries when rescued and was administered first aid by LASEMA paramedics.

According to LASEMA, preliminary report on the road accident at Alasia Bus Stop inwards Abraham Adesanya, along Lekki-Epe Expressway has it that: “On getting to the incident scene, a Toyota camry salon car with registration number KSF-920FF was found trappe”.

The LASEMA boss Dr, Dr Femi Ole Osanyintolu further explained: “Further investigations revealed that the car was run into by a granite laden tipper truck with registration number ENU-576ZZ (Enugu) as a result of brake failure.

“The driver of the car was severely crushed by the impact of the collission and died instantly.

“He was extricated from the vehicle by an expert team of the LASEMA Response Squad.

“Another victim, who suffered leg injuries, was rescued alive and administered first aid by the LASEMA Paramedics

Team.

“The vehicles were recovered off the road on to a lay by nearby.

“The combined efforts of The LASEMA Response Team, FRSC, LASTMA, LNSC and the Nigerian Police Force worked together to ensure a swift recovery”.

On the collapsed building, Osanyintolu said that following distress calls concerning the incident, a response team was dispatched and upon arrival, discovered that a storey building showing visible cracks and signs of dilapidation had collapsed at the rear resulting from what appears to be of a lack of general maintenance of the property.

“Fortunately, there is no loss of life or injury sustained at the scene of incident. Agency responders and Police officers from Ijora Badia are working together to evacuate all the occupants.

“The area has been cordoned off to prevent any secondary incident,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...