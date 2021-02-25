Driver held for stealing master’s car

Police in Ogun State have arrested a driver, Eyo Eta, for allegedly stealing his master’s car The suspect, a resident of No. 78, Iju Road, Ifako, Agege, Lagos State, was arrested while running away with the car, a Toyota Highlander, with registration number APP 467 GS.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday. Oyeyemi said Eta was accosted by men of the Federal Highway Patrol about 9.30pm at Imeri Junction, Ijebu- Mushin, heading to Benin.

He said: “When the suspect was stopped by the policemen, he was unable to give satisfactory answers to all the questions posed to him and he was subsequently taken to the station for more questioning. “It was at the station that he confessed to taking the car away to Benin City, unknown to the owner of the car.”

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ijebu-Mushin, Hillary Simire, placed a call to the owner of the car, who identified himself simply as Omopariola. The owner of the vehicle told the police on the phone that the driver ran away with the vehicle from Lagos and that he had already reported the case to the police. Oyeyemi disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation.

