Driver recovers N10.5m jewelleries, other items at MMA2

A bag containing bundles of local and foreign currencies, jewelry and other valuables worth millions of naira forgotten inside one of the buses for conveying passengers at the airside of Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos Terminal Two (MMA2), was recovered and returned to the owner by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the Terminal. Group Corporate Affairs Manager of BASL, Mikail Mumuni, who disclosed this in a press statement, said the bag belonged to a prominent Nigerian (names withheld) who boarded an Arik Air flight from MMA2 to Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital on Monday, 30th August 2021. According to the statement, “at about 1510hrs of August 30, 2021, a black bag that was forgotten inside a Coaster bus used for conveying passengers at the airside, with number plate BDG 689 GW, was picked up by the driver of the bus, Mr. Emmanuel Eluu, and brought to the Aviation Security (AVSEC) Airside Supervisor, Mr. Taiwo Adelakun. “Eluu was accompanied by Gbadamosi Olasunkami (Operations, Airside Supervisor) and Oluwole Alonge (Operations, Airside Head of Shift) to ascertain what was kept in the bag and for safe keeping.”

