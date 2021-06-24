Metro & Crime

Driver remanded for allegedly killing LASTMA officer

Posted on

An Ikeja High Court, Lagos, yesterday remanded a driver, Elijah Shokoya, for allegedly killing an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA). Shokoya, who pleaded not guilty, was arraigned on a one-count charge of involuntary manslaughter. The state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Mrs. Olayinka Adeyemi, who led the prosecution, said the defendant allegedly committed the offence at 7.20pm on January 26 on Ikorodu Expressway by Demurin Junction, Ketu, Lagos. She said: “The defendant mowed down one Mr Olawale Akinmade, a LASTMA official with his Opel car with registration number AAA 74 GG.

“The offence violates Section 224 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 and is punishable under Section 229 of the same law.” Following the arraignment, Adeyemi asked for a trial date and requested that the defendant be further remanded at the correctional facility. The defence counsel, Mrs. Abiodun Kolawale, from the African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA), also requested for a short adjournment date to present Shokoya’s bail application before the court. Justice Oyindamola Ogala ordered that Shokoya be remanded at the Correctional Centre and adjourned the case till July 14 for trial.



