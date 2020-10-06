Driver remanded for illegal parking in Osun

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, yesterday ordered the remand of a 35-year-old driver, Lukuman Monsuru, for allegedly parking at an unauthorised place.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Akintunde Jacob, told the court that the accused committed the offence on September 29, 2020 about 4.45pm at Dada Estate area of Osogbo. Akintunde alleged that the driver of a Coaster bus with registration number YA 635 EPE drove the vehicle in a manner which was dangerous.

He added that the driver drove on the public highway without roadworthiness and also caused obstruction by parking at an unauthorised place. The prosecutor added that the offence committed by the accused was contrary to and punishable under Sections 146, 18, Cap 146 Vol II, Law of Osun State 2002 and Section 155 Amendment of RTA of Nigeria 2015.

However, the accused pleaded not guilty to the allegation preferred against him. The defence counsel, S. O. Ola, applied for the bail of the accused in most liberal terms. In his ruling, the magistrate, Modupe Awodele, ordered the remand of the accused in Ilesa Correctional Centre and thereafter, adjourned the case till October 8, 2020.

Like this: Like Loading...