Driver who knocked policeman into canal remanded for attempted murder

A driver, Sunday Okodo, who knocked a policeman attached to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authourity (LASTMA), Headquarter Enforcement Unit over the Apakun Bridge, has been remanded at the Badagry Correctional Service centre for attempted murder.
The 38-year-old driver, who resides at Alose Close, Bony Crescent Apapa, was arraigned before a Magistrate’s Court in Bolade Oshodi, Lagos.
Okodo was charged on a five-count charge, bordering on driving against traffic, resisting arrest, reckless and dangerous driving, driving with invalid drivers licence and assault on a police officer.
The General Manager of LASTMA, Olajide Oduyoye, who disclosed this in a statement, said that the suspect has been arraigned and slammed with a six-count charge.
According to Oduyoye, the suspect was not allowed to take a plea on the attempted murder charge because the court has no jurisdiction on this, he would therefore be charged separately at the high court at a later date according to the General Manager.
The reckless driver, however, pleaded guilty to all the other five count charges and the case was adjourned till Friday March 26, 2021 for continuation of the trial.

