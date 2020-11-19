Driving 5G deployment in Nigeria

With the successful trials of 5G technology in Nigeria last year, many had anticipated a full commercial rollout this year. However, the viral conspiracy against the technology had delayed the process. But the country’s telecom regulator has moved on with a deployment plan, factoring in proper consultations with all stakeholders. SAMSON AKINTARO reports

As the first West African nation to conduct 5G trial, other African countries are looking up to Nigeria to replicate the successes of the earlier generations of the technology, 1G, 2G, 3G, and 4G. And the country’s telecoms regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has taken up the challenge by coming up with a consultation document towards implementing the plan for 5G deployment. The need for proper consultation before the rollout of the technology may not be unconnected with recent conspiracies linking 5G with the coronavirus pandemic, a false claim that has been debunked by experts globally. That notwithstanding, the NCC in its usual consultative approach to regulation, has said it would not commence the deployment of the technology without due consultation with all relevant stakeholders. The ongoing consultation, according to the commission, is part of the 5G plan being implemented by the regulator towards a methodical rollout of the technology.

Need for 5G plan

According to the NCC, while the contributions and achievements of the 3G and 4G technologies have been remarkable, the current and continuous increase in the development of new technologies and devices with the accompanying new service requirements creates a need for the development of technologies that can meet these requirements. These requirements include faster connectivity, enhanced mobile broadband, higher data capacity, reduced latency, and the infrastructure required to realise revolutionary innovations such as driverless cars, etc. “The mobile data traffic in Nigeria is on an upward trajectory, increasing exponentially year on year. There is thus the need for an effective and cost-efficient network expansion to ensure optimal support for this traffic growth,” the commission stated. Cisco had predicted that by 2020, global mobile data traffic would have grown eightfold from 2015 to 2020, a compound annual growth rate of 53 per cent. This assertion is based on the higher flow rate of data, the advent of new systems and technologies such as the IoT and smart cities. A recent World Economic Forum report also concluded that 5G networks would contribute $13.2 trillion in economic value globally and generate 22.3 million jobs from direct network investments and residual services Accenture in a 2017 study concluded that 5G could create $500 billion in additional GDP and three million jobs in the US through a $275 billion investment by telecom operators. A similar study by the European Commission estimated that the benefit of 5G in Europe would reach €113 billion per annum in four key sectors namely automotive, healthcare, transport, and energy, creating 2.3 million frejobs. A global study commissioned by Qualcomm also concluded that 5G would enable $12.3 trillion of economic output by 2035 with the 5G value chain supporting 22 million jobs.

5G goal

According to NCC, the 5G goal in Nigeria is to ensure that the country becomes one of the leading nations with 5G technology deployed in a manner that is beneficial to all the stakeholders and contributes maximally to the Digital Economy Policy of the Federal Government of Nigeria. To achieve this, Nigeria actively participated in the ITU-R study cycle under Task Group 5/1 that dealt with the identification of the 5G spectrum in the mmWave band. Sequel to that, the commission suspended an impending licensing of allocated spectrum in the 38GHz and 42GHz bands as well as suspending further licensing of the 26GHz band, due to the foreseen potential identification of some parts of these bands for 5G services. Nigeria also participated in the evaluation of submitted/proposed Radio Interface Technologies (RITs) through the creation of the Nigerian Evaluation Group under the auspices of the registered Independent Africa Evaluation Group within the ITU-R process. The 5G evaluation process was concluded in February 2020.

Proactive measures

As part of the plans to ensure a seamless deployment of 5G in the country, the NCC said it is in putting in place health safety measures. Part of these measures, according to the commission’s 5G policy document, is to ensure that all equipment to be installed for the deployment of 5G meets the approved health protection certifications through the appropriate regulatory frameworks. While noting that there is no established health implication of 5G,the commission said it would ensure that the deployment and installation of 5G equipment in Nigeria conform to international best practices ensuring public safety is given the highest priority. “Health and public safety are very critical concerns associated with the deployment of Radio frequencybased technologies. The World Health Organisation and other relevant International agencies focused on public health and safety have developed and published guidelines for the safe deployment and operation of these technologies. 5G technology falls within these technologies as such there is a need for continuous awareness and enlightenment to assure the public of the safety of the technology to encourage its uptake and prevent the conspiracy theorists from spreading false information and fear among the public,” the commission stated in its 5G policy document just released. The NCC said it would also undertake regular public awareness campaigns to keep the public up to date with health and safety-related information on the 5G technology while ensuring the utilisation of controlled deployment of base stations and using the infrastructure sharing model to optimise the use of cell site locations and minimise duplication of infrastructure. While addressing the health concerns over the 5G, NCC noted that scientific evidence from studies carried out by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the United Nation Environment Program (UNEP) and the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) all show that exposure to radio frequencies are safe and does not cause or initiate the occurrence of cancers. “Several studies have been undertaken for different portions of the Radio Frequency spectrum to support this position. A study involving over 40000 people exposed to radar frequencies for several years failed to identify any increased incidence of illness or mortality associated with the exposure to radiofrequency emissions,” it said.

Global trend

Different countries have taken different approaches to participate in 5G technology. While some have focused on the development of 5G infrastructure, others have focused on the development of associated applications/technologies and services which either enhance the 5G experience or advances the 5G capabilities. According to the Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA), a total of 101 mobile operators in 44 countries had launched one of the more fully commercial 5G services. As of September 2020, the GSA database included detailed data and analysis on a total of 397 operators in 129 countries that have announced an investment in 5G, including trials, acquisition of licences, planning, network deployment, and launches. Commenting on the global trend, the GSA President, Joe Barrett, said: “5G remains on track to become the fastest adopted mobile technology ever. There are now over 400 announced 5G devices; 5G subscriptions are doubling quarter on quarter; there are 20 commercially available 5G mobile processors and platforms and eight discrete 5G modems from five different semi-conductor companies. “With over 100 commercial 5G networks now launched, and many more still being invested in by operators worldwide, we are seeing the mobile industry working together to drive 5G uptake at an unprecedented rate.”

5G research continues

Last year, Nigeria undertook 5G trials in selected locations within the country in collaboration with an operator in 2019. The trial, among others, was to study and observe any health or security challenges the 5G network might present. The commission also has an ongoing engagement with the academia while at the same time funding 5G related research projects, all in a bid to ensure the nation is provided with the best in terms of research findings and policy input, to drive the implementation and deployment of 5G technology in Nigeria. The engagements, according to the commission, are targeted at enabling the development of robust policies, which will put Nigeria in the best place to contribute maximally to the digital economy drive of the nation. “The specific targets of these engagements include the development of policies which have the potential of accelerating the deployment of 5G networks in Nigeria, maximizing the productivity and efficiency benefits of 5G to the nation, creating new opportunities for Nigerian businesses at home and abroad and encouraging in-country investment and ensuring the operations of 5G networks conform with international standards,” NCC said.

Last line

With the efforts being put in place by the telecoms regulator to ensure seamless deployment, there is no doubt Nigeria will again come out successful with 5G as it did with previous technologies. These efforts must, however, be consolidated with all stakeholders’ supports in order to achieve the goal.

Like this: Like Loading...