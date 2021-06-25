Arts & Entertainments

Drizzymane set to release new song July 1st

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Fast-rising Nigerian musician Onayiga Oluwatobi Quadri known as Drizzymane has announced a release date for his new single titled “Laara”.

Laara which is set to drop on the 1st of July 2021 is produced by otp Syrus.

Speaking on the song, Drizzymane said he got the inspiration to make the song from society.

“These days, ladies and guys are more of friends with benefits than being in love… like let’s just have fun with no string attached,” he said.

Drizzymane had earlier disclosed how Nigerian superstars like 2Baba and Grammy-winner Wizkid among others influenced his music career.

The Lagos-born artiste said Late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti greatly influenced him and made him a lover of good music while growing up.

He said; “I have a lot of influences, but my most influential artists are the great Fela and of this new age group of talent I’m highly influenced by 2Baba, Wizkid, Wande Coal, and Drake,” he said.

Speaking on what kept him going, he revealed that “consistency is the key”, urging his colleagues in the industry to keep working on themselves and their craft.

“At first, people wouldn’t take you seriously, your numbers might look depressing, but keep working on your craft and yourself. eventually, people will come on board and will feel your sound and music,” he added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

DJ Cuppy: I enjoy many privileges because of my father’s hard work

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

DJ Cuppy says many of the privileges she is enjoying are due to the hard work of Femi Otedola, her father, In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Cuppy said though she has built herself a name, her father’s influence contributed to the success of her career. “I don’t talk about this much, but on mornings […]
Arts & Entertainments

Emeka Nwagbaraocha: It’s amazing being on ‘Rattle Snake’ set with Ramsey Nouah

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian creative and talented actor, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, is known for movies such as ‘Kasala’ (2018), ‘Zena’ (2019), ‘MTV Shuga’ (2013) and Rattle Snake (2020) among others. Popularly known as, ‘Boy OnFire’, he narrates the hard times of yearning to become an actor and more in this interview. Excerpts…             What […]
Arts & Entertainments

Lady seeks advice as husband vows never to help in-laws after N580k bride price

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A lady’s home is currently on fire after her family gave her husband a marriage list worth N580,000 and are now demanding that he contributes another N120,000 for his brother-in-law’s marriage. According to the story which gained momentum on social media after being shared by a Twitter user, @SmartAtuadi, the lady recounts how her husband […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica