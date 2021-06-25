Drizzymane set to release new song July 1st

Fast-rising Nigerian musician Onayiga Oluwatobi Quadri known as Drizzymane has announced a release date for his new single titled “Laara”.

Laara which is set to drop on the 1st of July 2021 is produced by otp Syrus.

Speaking on the song, Drizzymane said he got the inspiration to make the song from society.

“These days, ladies and guys are more of friends with benefits than being in love… like let’s just have fun with no string attached,” he said.

Drizzymane had earlier disclosed how Nigerian superstars like 2Baba and Grammy-winner Wizkid among others influenced his music career.

The Lagos-born artiste said Late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti greatly influenced him and made him a lover of good music while growing up.

He said; “I have a lot of influences, but my most influential artists are the great Fela and of this new age group of talent I’m highly influenced by 2Baba, Wizkid, Wande Coal, and Drake,” he said.

Speaking on what kept him going, he revealed that “consistency is the key”, urging his colleagues in the industry to keep working on themselves and their craft.

“At first, people wouldn’t take you seriously, your numbers might look depressing, but keep working on your craft and yourself. eventually, people will come on board and will feel your sound and music,” he added.

