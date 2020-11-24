Sports

Drogba, others pay tributes to Ivorian FF president

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba was among those who have paid tribute to the Ivory Coast Football Federation (FIF) President Sidy Diallo, who passed away on Saturday.

 

The FIF had confirmed that the 61-year-old had tested positive for Covid-19 on November 9. The federation is due to hold a meeting to name an interim president as it prepares to hold elections when it receives the go ahead from FIFA.

 

“The Ivorian and world football family has just lost one of his son,” Drogba posted on social media. “Thank you for all President, a few only will understand but rest in peace.

 

My sincere condolences to the family” Tottenham Hotspur and Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier also took to social media to express his sadness.

 

“Even ill, you always wanted to be with us, I have no words and nothing to say except thanks for everything,” Aurier wrote. “Rest in peace president. May Allah accept our prayers and welcome you in his kingdom.”

 

Diallo was the federation’s vicepresident of between 1991 and 1994, during which time the Elephants won their first African Cup of Nations title in 1992.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

NWFL Premiership begins December 9

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Aisha Falode-led Nigeria Women Football League on Wednesday in Abuja held the draws for the Nigeria Women Premiership league, which has been tentatively scheduled to kick-off across Nigeria on December 9, 2020, subject to the ratification of the Nigeria Football Federation. At the draws ceremony held at the conference room of the new NWFL […]
Sports

Milan, Fiorentina fight West Ham, Everton for Aina

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles is nearing a move away from Torino as other Serie A sides AC Milan and Fiorentina have joined the race to land the left back. Aina, a former Chelsea player, has been linked with a transfer away from the Turin side with English Premier League sides including West Ham and Everton fighting for […]
Sports

Nations League: England drop Foden, Greenwood for bringing women back to hotel

Posted on Author Reporter

  Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood have been dropped from the England squad after breaching quarantine rules by inviting women to the team hotel in Iceland. Foden, 20, and Greenwood, 18, made their senior international debuts in Saturday’s 1-0 UEFA Nations League win over Iceland, reports ESPN. Icelandic website 433.is reported on Monday the pair then brought two women back to the England […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: