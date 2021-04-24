News Top Stories

Drop calls for cessation, Uzodinma urges agitators

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has called on all secessionists to drop their agitation. It will be recalled that certain non-state actors in the Southeast are calling for the creation of Biafra Republic, while others in the South-west are clamouring for the creation of Oodua Republic out of Nigeria. But, Uzodinma who spoke with State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari alongside the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, urged the separatists to drop the idea and embrace the unity of Nigeria. According to him, the strength of Nigeria lies basically in her diversity especially as the country continues to play a leading role on the continent. He said, “I don’t think that I will support any call for cessation. I want a united, strong Nigeria. Our strength is in our diversity and today, we are supposed to play a leading role in this continent.

