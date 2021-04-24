Drop calls for cessation, Uzodinma urges agitators

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has called on all secessionists to drop their agitation. It will be recalled that certain non-state actors in the Southeast are calling for the creation of Biafra Republic, while others in the South-west are clamouring for the creation of Oodua Republic out of Nigeria. But, Uzodinma who spoke with State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari alongside the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, urged the separatists to drop the idea and embrace the unity of Nigeria. According to him, the strength of Nigeria lies basically in her diversity especially as the country continues to play a leading role on the continent. He said, “I don’t think that I will support any call for cessation. I want a united, strong Nigeria. Our strength is in our diversity and today, we are supposed to play a leading role in this continent.
Related Articles
Pope orders salary cuts for cardinals, clerics, to save jobs of employees
Pope Francis has ordered cardinals to take a 10% pay cut and reduced the salaries of most other clerics working in the Vatican in order to save jobs of employees as the coronavirus pandemic has hit the Holy See’s income. The Vatican said on Wednesday that Francis issued a decree introducing proportional cuts starting […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Doctors’ strike: Reps leadership to engage Finance Minister next week
…as Gbajabiamila visits doctors The leadership of the House of Representatives will next week invite the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed over the industrial action by the Nigerian resident doctors, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila disclosed yesterday. According to Gbajabiamila, the meeting would be over how to ensure the execution of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Remembrance Day: FG shuts FSC, Foreign affairs ministry
Indications emerging late yesterday evening revealed that Federal Government has shut down the phases I, II, III of the Federal Secretariat Complexes and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters for the forthcoming Armed Forces Remembrance Day. A circular signed by Dr. Evelyn Ngige, the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, of the Head of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)