Drop contest if you’re not equal to the task, Oyebanji tells Oni

The All Progressives Congress governorship candidate for the June 18 election in Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has urged his Social Democratic Party counterpart, Segun Oni, to drop his gubernatorial ambition if he is not sure of himself. Oyebanji stated that the State would produce the governor who would emerge through real contest and not by imposition as allegedly being expected by Oni’. Oyebanji spoke in Ado Ekiti on Friday while reacting to allegations raised by SDP that its deputy governorship candidate, Ladi Owolabi, was allegedly attacked by suspected APC thugs on Wednesday.

Dismissing the allegation, Oyebanji, who spoke through the Director of Media and Publicity of his campaign organization, Taiwo Olatunbosun, told the former governor not to expect to become Ekiti governor on the platter of gold or via undemocratic fashion. Oyebanji said the people of Ekiti will elect who governs them through a keen and democratic process and not by imposition, thuggery and raising of unfounded accusations for cheap political capital.

