Drop treason, terrorist charges against Kanu, Ohanaeze Youths’ Council appeals to FG

Igbeaku Orji, Umuahia

Ahead of Thursday’s arraignment of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has urged the Federal Government to drop the fresh and amended charges of treason and terrorism against him warning that the Kanu and Sunday Adeyemo’s (Igboho) cases have the potential of plunging Nigeria into avoidable crisis if not properly handled.

The Council rather urged the Federal Government to opt for an out of court settlement.

OYC made the appeal through its National President, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, Tuesday in Umuahia, during a “Peace and Conflict Resolution” meeting of the Council.

Comrade Igboayaka attributed the sudden escalation of the acrimony between Federal Government and Pro-Biafra groups to the poor treatment meted out to the latter by the former, beginning from the time of Ralph Uwazurike till date.

According to Igboayaka: “The demand for self-determination among Igbos is an evidence of how Igbos are being treated in Nigeria since the end of the Nigeria- Biafra civil war. The colossal failure of Southeast leaders from governors, senators, House of Representatives, Ministers, House of Assembly members and all sorts of political leaders in Southeast contributed to the economic decay which raised the demand of young generation to seek the actualization of the State of Biafra started by Dim Ikemba Odimegwu Ojukwu in 1967.”

Comrade Igboayaka urged the Federal Government to follow the path of dialogue and negotiation to discuss with the leadership of all pro-Biafra groups, majority of whom he noted were found in Igbo land, stressing “that all the prisoners of conscience of Biafra activist starting from Nnamdi Kanu and Benjamin Onwuka should be released unconditionally.”

