Drop your ego, accept UTAS as payment solution, COEASU chides FG

The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), has criticised Federal Government’s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and called for immediate adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), developed by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (UTAS).

President of COEASU, Dr. Smart Olugbeko in a text released to journalists yesterday in Abuja, noted that unlike the many inconsistencies, unilateral manipulations, baseless deductions and irregularities trailing the IPPIS, the UTAS had proven to be a better payment system which addresses the concerns and peculiarities of the tertiary education system in general. He said: “IPPIS breaches the establishment integrity of the tertiary institutions system, undermines the statutory functions of the Governing Councils, and opens the payroll up to unilateral manipulations.”

