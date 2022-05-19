Drug Abuse, Cybercrime: NDLEA vows to seal culpable hotels in Abia

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has threatened that any hotel found culpable of deliberately harbouring cyber-criminals, which it says usually operate on hard drugs, will be sealed permanently. The Abia State Commandant of the NDLEA, Junaidu Yusuf, stated this in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State while explaining the link between cybercrime (yahoo yahoo), drug abuse and the role hotels play directly or indirectly in aiding crimes.

He said that the NDLEA was spreading its information gathering tentacles on hotels and drug abuse in the state, adding that without information drug abuse would not happen under the agency’s noses without any of the officers knowing about it. Yusuf added that combating drug abuse in hotels would not be an easy task considering the sensitivity of people’s privacy and link to cybercrime.

He, however, stressed that with necessary information from well-meaning Abia people, NDLEA would be able to fight the war against drug abuse, and win it by gohe ing for successful raids with specific targets. Yusuf further said: “If we happen to have any information that any hotel management or owner is supporting the use of hard drugs, the next thing is to seal that particular hotel and prosecute the owners and the other culprits arrested.”

