Drug Abuse: Edo sets up c’ttee to check homicide cases

The Edo State Government has set up a committee to check homicide cases. Governor Godwin Obaseki said this while briefing journalists after the monthly Security Council meeting.

The governor said the Council also mandated the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to work with the state government to raid the spots where drugs are being sold in Benin City and other parts of the state. He said: “In a couple of days, efforts will be intensified and raids carried out in spots where hard drugs are being sold.

“The Edo State Security Council meeting just concluded its monthly meeting for March where we witnessed a lot of electioneering activities and we are happy to report that in terms of incidents, we saw a very rapid decline in incidents from over 100 cases in January to about 40 cases in February and a marginal in- crease in March.

“We are glad that de- spite the elections, the security situation in Edo remained stable. “We are concerned about the incident of homicide in the state. “This year alone, 51 people have been killed and interrogation shows that the deaths are related to transactions connected to land issues.”