Drug abuse fuelling insecurity in Nigeria, says Marwa

The Federal Government has identified drug abuse as one of the factors responsible for the growing insecurity in parts of the country. Chairman of the National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), made the observation yesterday, during a courtesy call on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt- Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, in Abuja.

The former Military Administrator of Lagos, who claimed that an estimated 15 million Nigerians within the ages of 15 and 64 years, indulged in hard and illicit drugs, as well as other prohibited substances, pledged the readiness of the agency to fight substance abuse with renewed vigour. In his estimation, victory over insurgency and other forms of insecurity assailing the nation will be facilitated when drug and substance abuses are tackled side-by-side with ongoing kinetic operations.

Our Reporters

