Drug abuse: Lagos Assembly moves to tackle menace

The Lagos State House of Assembly has called on Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu to direct commissioners in the ministries of Education, Information and Strategy, Youth and Social Development and other relevant agencies to embark on an anti-drug campaign programmes for all primary, secondary schools, tertiary schools and out of school children in the state.

The House in Motion Number 24, entitled; “A Call on the Lagos State Government to embark on anti-drug Corruption Campaign in Secondary Schools in the state” and moved by Hon. Desmond Elliot (Surulere 1), further called on the Chairman, Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit to carry out strict enforcement against the sale of drugs around school premises. It also mandated its committees on Education and Legislative Compliance to ensure that the relevant agencies comply with the resolution.

“The state Commissioner of Police should keep watch on school environment. The Commissioner of Police should direct his men to ensure that there is no sale of drugs around school premises. We should also have anti-drug societies in schools.

Parents are also called upon to keep watch on their children to reduce the usage of drugs in our society,” Elliot said. The lawmaker stated that the House noted the increasing rate of drug abuse and alcohol consumption among students of secondary schools in the state, which is one of the problems affecting school-age teenagers.

“It was observed that such experiment with drugs, alcohol and tobacco a times started from elementary schools and reach peak in high schools where its adverse effect is remarkably high on the students. “It was further observed that the unrestrained abuse of drugs, alcohol, tobacco and other prohibited drugs used by the students hinder the achievements of their educational attainment and leverage to vices such as gangsterism, gangrape and cultism. “It is also concerned about the need to embark on sensitisation campaign programmes on the dangers of drugs, alcohol and tobacco among the students and its attendant harmful effects as schools are about to result!e from forced closure occasioned by COVID-19 Pandemic,”he said. The motion was supported by all the lawmakers in attendance and it was passed as a resolution of the House The Speaker of the House, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who decried rising cases of youths involvement in drugs, said the House will look at the Child Rights Law and make necessary amendments.

“The school authorities can go round to check the students. We cannot stop people who sell items around schools, but it is a good motion that will correct the attitude of our children in and out of schools. “We should also be vigilant about what goes on around us. The parents should also be vigilant, they should know if their children have started taking drugs. The parents should also be sanctioned once the children are caught. The security men are also culpable as they allow people to use school premises at night. The government should also look into that and monitor the recruitment of security men in the schools,” he said.

Hon. Adedamola Richard (Ikeja 2) said it was a good motion that should be given an easy passage, while the Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni (Lagos Island 1) said that drug abuse is a worrisome issue that can destroy lives.

He added that the prevalence of drug abuse in Lagos is above the national average and that it was revealed that 69 per cent of youths in the state are into drug abuse. Hon. Abiodun Tobun (Epe 1), in his contribution, it must be agreed that drug addiction is a disease and that it starts from elementary schools and that this must stop from there. “Many youths take drugs as enhancers, they believe that it makes them to be bold and courageous. So, they need more education. The task force must do more on these, especially those who sell alcohol should be cautioned.

We should identify the black spots on our streets and attack these holistically. We must curb it as these youths would take over from us,” he said This was supported by Hon. Olawale Abdulsobur (Mushin 2), who said that the World Heath Organization declared drug abuse as harmful.

He added that some youths went into drug abuse out of peer pressure, while charging parents on the need to take adequate care of their children. Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Sanai Agunbiade (Ikorodu 1) said that drug abuse is largely due to social media influence, and that people should watch the quality of music and movies being shunned out in the society.

“You see musicians displaying drugs on their tables on music videos. Most of our public schools do not have gates and these bad boys go there to smoke. Even some of our law enforcement agents also smoke and they cannot caution the children. “There is also lack of parental care, which is affecting the children. The lockdown also contributed to it because most parents don’t even know where their children are. We did a similar thing in the 8th Assembly,” he said.

