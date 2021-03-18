News

Drug abuse: Marwa meets Sanwo-Olu, seeks integrity test for students, politicians

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa yesterday met Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, saying there was the need for integrity drug test for students and politicians, espe-cially those contesting for public offices. According to the former Military Administrator of Lagos State, running for public offices was a big responsibility, hence, somebody deserving of the important assignment for the public school office shouldn’t be involved in drugs. Marwa, however, commended Sanwo-Olu’s administration for the efforts being made to address drug abuse in the state.

He said: “The drug scourge is now an epidemic in Nigeria. The prevalence is 15 per cent; three times the global average. One in seven Nigerianstakesdrugs. Wehave found out that there is nexus between drug use and crime. “We know and commend Governor Sanwo-Olu for the efforts being made on the issue of drug abuse in the State. Lagos is first in Nigeria in some of the innovative ways. So, we felt that Lagos can show the way first with the integrity drug test for students because it is our youths that are affected mostly. So, students, especially those in tertiary institutions should do drug tests.

“I want to use this opportunity to commend you for the excellent manner that you are running the affairs of the State. Quite a complex assignment and you are doing very well. In fact, it is because of your proactive nature on COVID matter that we are here today. “In Nigeria, it would have been far worse but you picked it up with both hands and dealt with it and now, we are all benefitting in the country. We are grateful for this foresight.” Responding, Sanwo-Olu said his administration had put in place some measures by building a full-fledge mental health rehabilitation hospital to tackle drug crisis in the state.

