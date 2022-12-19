Drug Abuse: N’Assembly, NANDRUM commend NDLEA’s successes under Marwa

Chukwu David Abuja The leadership of the National Assembly and the National Association of Nigerian Drug Monitoring (NANDRUM) have commended the successes recorded by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in fighting the menace of drug abuse in the country, under Brig-Gen Buba Marwa (rtd), as the Chairman of the establishment. This was as different stakeholders called on parents to wake up from their slumber and reduce the trouble of government in fighting the menace of drug abuse by starting early to control the life and activities of their children, to ensure that they don’t deviate from becoming drug addicts and a nuisance to society. The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, Hon. Francis Ottah Agbo, showered encomiums on the NDLEA Chairman and his team at the 3rd Annual Lecture, Quintessential Award of Excellence/Ambassadorial Endorsement, organised by the Joint Committee of the Senate and the House of Representatives on Drugs and Narcotics, in collaboration with NANDRUM. The theme of the lecture, which was held at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja was: “Drug and Narcotic Substance Abuse-overcoming the challenges.” In his good will message, the President of the Senate, who was represented by the Deputy Leader of the Senate, Senator Ajayi Borofice, noted that the NDLEA had sustained the campaign against drug trafficking while also making arrests and ensuring prosecution of culprits, to serve as deterrent to prospective offenders. He also commended the efforts of the National Assembly Joint Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, for its consistency in giving support to the NDLEA in the effort to put drug abuse and trafficking in Nigeria under control. He noted with serious concern the dangers of drug trafficking, the harm it causes to both individual addicts and the society in general, lamenting that drug abuse retards and diminishes the short-term and long-term productivity of the addicts, as they could not make meaningful contributions to the society. In his remarks, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, Hon. Francis Ottah Agbo, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari, for appointing Marwa for the top job, stressing that “leadership is key in fighting any menace in the society.” “President Muhammadu Buhari rightly appointed Brigadier General Buba Marwa, who has zero tolerance for corruption to head NDLEA. You can see that under him, the staff of the agency are doing their work diligently. Marwa and his men have cut the supply chain of drugs in Nigeria. One of the effective ways to tackle terrorism, banditry and other forms of violent crimes in the system is to cut the supply chain of drugs to criminals.” Also speaking to journalists shortly after the occasion, the Secretary of the NDLEA, Mr. Shedrack Haruna, who represented the Chairman of the agency, threatened that harder times awaited those indulging in illicit drug business, describing them as merchants of death. In her comment, one of the awardees and President of the Nigerian Army Officers Wife’s Association (NAOWA), Mrs Salamatu Yahaya, urged Nigerian youths to desist from drug and substance abuse as leaders of tomorrow, stressing that the future of the country was in their hands. Other dignitaries who received the award include; Her Excellency the First Lady of Enugu State, Mrs Monica Ugwuanyi, Chief Nelson Madubuchi, the Commander of Narcotics (NDLEA) Usman Ali Wandar, and State Commander (NDLEA) Delta State, John Tunde Esq.

