Drug abuse: N’Assembly won’t allow degeneration of our values – Lawan

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, said that the National Assembly was determined to strengthen regulatory mechanisms to ensure that values of Nigerians did not suffer degeneration as a result of drug abuse. Lawan made the statement at the National Assembly in a keynote address delivered while declaring open a Public Hearing on the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency Act 2004, Amendment Bill 2021. Lawan, who was represented at the event by Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, (APC, Kwara Central), said that the issue of drug abuse in the country had become a hazard too difficult to ignore.

He said: “Equally important is that drug abuse has become a hazard. While we may often identify abuse with the youths, emerging evidence reveals that it cuts across all social strata. “What this means is that more and more people are resorting to dangerous mechanisms for escape. The consequence of this is multiple, as has been proved. “We (National Assembly) have severally demonstrated that we cannot allow the degeneration of our values, through drugs, and other substances, considering our concerted quest for growth.

