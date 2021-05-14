Drug abuse: We’ll enhance NDLEA’s capabilities –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has given an assurance that his administration would enhance the capacities and potentials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in order to check incidences of drug abuse in the coun-try. The President gave this commitment at the Security Council meeting he chaired on Tuesday, according to the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd). Monguno said the President commended the efforts of the NDLEA’s Chairman, Brig-Gen. Muhammed Buba Marwa, on his achievements so far within the short period of his appointment.

The NSA told newsmen that he had identified drugs as one of the enablers of crimes in the society and the need to find quick responses with a view to mitigating the growing threats. He said: “This was part of the memo I presented to the National Security Council. Already, Mr. President is very much inspired and motivated by the new leadership in the NDLEA. And he is also working on measures to further enhance the capabilities and potentials of the NDLEA, which he is very happy about the performance in recent months,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...