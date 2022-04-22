Drug Abuse: We’ll make NDLEA member of security council meeting –Govs

Nigeria governors have pledged logistical support to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the fight against drug abuse. Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in a communiqué after the governors meeting, said the state chief executives were worried at the connection between drug use and rising insecurity across the country.

Fayemi disclosed that the governors decided to make NDLEA representative member of security council meetings. He also stated that NDLEA barracks will be sited in every state of the country. Fayemi stated as part of achieving Universal Health Coverage by 2030 (SDG3), the governors agreed to release of equity fund to cover the vulnerable population in all states of the country, to cover civil servants under any health insurance scheme. “The Forum believes these changes will help stem the country’s declining labour productivity caused by illness,” he added.

