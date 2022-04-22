News

Drug Abuse: We’ll make NDLEA member of security council meeting –Govs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Nigeria governors have pledged logistical support to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the fight against drug abuse. Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in a communiqué after the governors meeting, said the state chief executives were worried at the connection between drug use and rising insecurity across the country.

Fayemi disclosed that the governors decided to make NDLEA representative member of security council meetings. He also stated that NDLEA barracks will be sited in every state of the country. Fayemi stated as part of achieving Universal Health Coverage by 2030 (SDG3), the governors agreed to release of equity fund to cover the vulnerable population in all states of the country, to cover civil servants under any health insurance scheme. “The Forum believes these changes will help stem the country’s declining labour productivity caused by illness,” he added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Eid-el-Kabir; Soun advocates religious tolerance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, has called on Muslim faithful to use the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to embrace love, togetherness, brotherhood and forgiveness. While charging the Muslim community to be selfless and patriotic in their endeavours, Oba Oyewumi called for spiritual re-birth and sober reflection, adding that the teachings of the holy […]
News

2023: Okowa, Nwoko, Nwaoboshi battle for Delta North seat

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The battle for the soul of Delta North Senatorial seat in 2023 has started in earnest as Prince Ned Nwoko and incumbent senator representing the district, Chief Peter Nwaoboshi, are set to slug it out with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. Nwaoboshi defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), having realized that Okowa had secured the ticket […]
News Top Stories

Magu to Salami: Let me confront Malami

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

…over recovered assets’ probe   Ex-EFCC chair: Minister’s my main accuser   The suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, yesterday applied to the Justice Ayo Salami- led panel to summon the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to give evidence as a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica