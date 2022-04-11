Drug baron bags 6 years jail term

A Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced a drug baron, Aniede Chimezie Bright, to six years imprisonment for illegal dealing in 7.10kg of a banned substance, Methamphetamine. Justice Ayokunle Faji convicted and sentenced Bright to the jail term after he pleaded guilty to a count charge of unlawful export of the said banned substance slammed on him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The convict had earlier denied the alleged offence when he was first arraigned sometimes in 2021. However, he later owned up to the offence, following which the facts of the case was reviewed by the NDLEA’s lawyer, Abu Ibrahim. In reviewing the fact of the case, the lawyer tendered some exhibits, amon which are the convict’s confessional statement, his international passport, part of the analysed drug and the bulk of the drug.

The items were later admitted by the court as exhibits. Upon the review of the the case facts, the NDLEA’s lawyer urged the court to sentence the convict in line with the provisions Section 11(b) of NDLEA Act. However, prior to the sentencing, defence lawyer, E. C. Ezeoke, urged the court to be lenient with his client. He drew the judge’s attention to the fact that the convict save the court’s time by owning up to the offence.

He added that the convict is a first time offender, who has became remorseful since he was arrested and vowed not to engage in any criminal act in the future.

After listening to the submissions of parties, Justice Faji sentenced the convict to six years imprisonment without an option of fine.

The judge ordered that the jail term will start to run from March 31, 2022, when the convict changed his plea. In the charge marked FHC/L/109c/2021, NDLEA alleged that the convict was arrested with the banned substance on March 28, 2021, at the Gate ‘C’ of the Departure Hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja-Lagos, during the outward clearance of passengers Royal Air, Maroc, flight to Madrid, Spain via Casablanca, Morocco.

The offence was said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 11(b) of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The one-count charge against the convict reads: “That you Aniede Chimezie Bright, Male, Adult, on or about the 28th March, 2021 at Gate ‘C’ of the Departure Hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja-Lagos during the outward clearance of passengers Royal Air, Maroc, flight to Madrid, Spain via Casablanca, Morocco without lawful exported 7.10 kilogrammes of Methamphetamine, a Psychotropic Substance, under International Control and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 11(b) of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation Of Nigeria, 2004”.

