Drug baron forfeits N4.4m to FG

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of the sum of N4.4 million belonging to a drug baron, Okoewo Ikechukwu, to the Federal Government.

The order was sequel to the granting of an ex-parte motion filed filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) through one of its lawyers, Juliana Imaobong Iroabuchi. In her arguments, Iroabuchi told the court that the motion was brought pursuant to Section 44 (2)(K) of the Constitution, Sections 31(A) and (C); 3; 34 and 36 of NDLEA Act Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and under the inherent jurisdiction of the court.

The lawyer sought for an interim forfeiture of all funds domiciled in a bank’s account numbered; 0024517899 belonging to Ikechukwu’s sister. She said that the court’s order is merely reservatory to prevent the dissipation of the fund by the defendant pending the conclusion of his prosecution.

Responding, Ikechukwu’s lawyer, Uche Okoronkwo, was opposed to the granting of the motion, saying the business of the day was for the prosecutor to review the facts of the charge against his client. After listening to the submissions of parties, Justice Aneke overruled the defence lawyer’s objection and granted the ex-parte motion.

In an affidavit deposed to by one of its litigation officers, Olayinka Kareem, NDLEA stated that the drug baron was arrested on January 17, 2022 for unlawful importation of 48 grammes of cocaine through Murtala Mohammed International Airport Ikeja, Lagos. The deponent added that while investigating the case, his agency traced the bank account listed in the motion ex-parte to the drug baron.

The bank account was said to have warehoused proceeds of his illicit activities. The NDLEA stated further that investigation revealed that the drug baron solely operated the account but used his sister’s name, Oko Emilia Chioma, as the account name, to cover up.

The deponent added that the facts of the case revealed that one, Okoro Steven Amaechi, who is Ikechukwu’s business partner in Brazil, actually paid the sum of N7,057,155.25 into Chioma’s account, for him to deliver the hard drugs in Addis Ababa and Lagos.

“From the time of the defendant’s arrest till date, he has withdrawn from the said bank account, a total sum of N2,644,017.03 out of the N7, 057,155.25, leaving the sum of N4, 413,110.03 as at Fri- day June 17, 2022”, the deponent averred.

Ikechukwu was said to have been arrested with the drug on January 17, 2022, while returning from Brazil through Ethiopia, Addis-Ababa, via Ethiopian Airline. He later pleaded guilty to an amended five counts charge of conspiracy, unlawful importation of 48 kilograms of cocaine which he ingested and failure to give full disclosure of his assets in the declaration form issued to him by the NDLEA.

