Business

Drug firm gets managing director

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

May and Baker Nigeria Plc has appointed Mr. Patrick Ajah as its managing director.
A statement by the Company Secretary, Mrs. Adetoun Abiru, noted that the appointment would take effect from January 1, 2021.
Ajah replaces Mr. Nnamdi Nathan Okafor as the executive director and managing director of the company.
Ajah is a passionate and visionary leader with over two decades of progressive experience and responsibility in a variety of business environments in pharmaceuticals, telecoms and manufacturing.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Pay your pilots, staff or risk grounding, NCAA tells operators

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Piqued by the refusal of airlines to pay their workers, particularly flight crew, the Director-General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu has threatened to ground such airline. The threat was handed down to the airlines in a meeting held with airline chiefs and their representatives in Abuja last week Thursday by the […]
Business

Report: Nigeria’s share of $180bn internet economy threatened

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

CONNECTIVITY   Access to faster and better quality Internet connectivity is expected to drive economic benefits for Africa’s economy   Despite having the largest number of internet users in the continent, Nigeria may lose out from the $180 billion projected internet contribution to Africa’s economy by 2025. This is according to a new report by […]
Business

PZ Cussons leads losers to extend market decline

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Transactions on the equities market yesterday extended market downturn as PZ Cussons and Seplat Petroleum led 20 other stocks to close the market on the negative territory. The local bourse recorded 17 gainers against 22 losers. Consequently, the All-Share Index dipped 95.01 basis points or 0.38 per cent to close at 24,655.05 index points as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: