Drug firm gets managing director

May and Baker Nigeria Plc has appointed Mr. Patrick Ajah as its managing director.

A statement by the Company Secretary, Mrs. Adetoun Abiru, noted that the appointment would take effect from January 1, 2021.

Ajah replaces Mr. Nnamdi Nathan Okafor as the executive director and managing director of the company.

Ajah is a passionate and visionary leader with over two decades of progressive experience and responsibility in a variety of business environments in pharmaceuticals, telecoms and manufacturing.

