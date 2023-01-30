Drug marketers accuse police of extorting traders, customers

The popular Bridge Head Drug Market in Onitsha, Anambra State, also known as Ogbogu Market, has cried out to Governor Charles Soludo, the Inspector General of Police and other relevant stakeholders to call the personnel of the Anambra State Police Command to order over their unwholesome activities towards traders and their customers in the market. Chairman of the market, Mr. Chukwulota Ndubuisi, who made the call during a chat with New Telegraph in Onitsha on Sunday noted that police personnel in Anambra have forced over 70 percent of their customers out of the state, as they now patronize drug markets in Lagos and elsewhere.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...