Drug merchant jailed 5 years

For unlawfully exporting 1.75 kilograms of heroin, a drug peddler, Felix Rotimi Eshemokhai, has been sentenced to five years imprisonment by Justice Tijjani Ringim of a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The 47-year-old Eshemokhai was handed the jail term after changing his plea on two counts of conspiracy and unlawful exportation of the banned substance as slammed against him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Eshemokhai had earlier pleaded not guilty to the charge when initially docked before the court.

However, when the case came up early last month, the convict admitted committing the offence and accordingly pleaded guilty.

As a result of his guilty plea posture, Justice Ringim adjourned the matter for review of facts and sentencing.

