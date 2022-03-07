Drug peddler bags 6 months jail term

Justice Akintayo Aluko of a Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced a drug peddler, Sodiq Sanni, to six months imprisonment for dealing unlawfully in 100g of cocaine.

The 31-year-old drug peddler bagged the jail term after admitting to the alleged offence upon his arraignment by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). He was docked on a count charge of unlawful dealing in 100g of cocaine. Following his guilty plea, NDLEA’s lawyer, Mrs. M. I. Erondu, urged the court to pronounce him guilty as charged and also sentence him accordingly. Responding, defence lawyer, Ojakovo Prosper, pleaded with the court to tamper justice with mercy in sentencing his client.

The lawyer told the court that the convict who is the breadwinner of his family and father of two kids, has became remorseful since he was arrested and learnt his lesson in a bitter way. He added that Sadiq has promised never to engage in unlawful act again.

Confirming Ojakovo’s assertion, NDLEA’s lawyer said: “The convict has been remorseful since he was arrested and detained in our custody”. After listening to the submissions of parties, Justice Aluko sentenced the convict to six months imprisonment from the date of his arrest.

The judge ordered that the convict shall use three months of the jail term for community service at Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State. According to Justice Aluko, the community service must be performed three times in a week, for two hours each day, with the supervision of a Community Service Officer, provided by the Court’s Deputy Chief Registrar (DCR).

The judge also ordered that the convict shall provide a surety, who will provide a N100, 000, bond till he completed his jail term.

The convict was said to have been arrested on December 10, 2021, at Okesun Street, Bolupelu Area of Ikotun, Alimosho Local Goveroment Area of Lagos State, with the banned substance.

The one count charge against the convict reads: “That you Sodiq Sanni, male, adult, 31 years old on or about the 10th day of December, 2021 at Okesuna Street Bolupelu Area Ikotun Alimosho LGA, Lagos State within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable court without lawful authority dealt in 100 grammes of Cannabis Sativa, a narcotic drug similar to Cocaine, Heroin and LSD and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 11 (c) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap. N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”

