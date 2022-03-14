News

Drug Related Offences: Kyari’s wife slumps, as court adjourns judgement on bail application 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

There was panic at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Monday when a middle aged women, supposedly the wife of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, slumped at the court premises.

The woman, who was dressed in black hijab, slumped shortly after the Court adjourned ruling on applications that DCP Kyari and six other persons facing drug trafficking charges with him, filed to be released on bail pending the determination of the case against them.

The trial judge, Justice Emeka Nwite, had in his ruling adjourned the ruling in bail application.

It was, however, later discovered that the woman is asthmatic.

She was consequently rushed to a office within the court premises, just as the NDLEA officials led Kyari and six others back to the NDLEA holding facility.

Details later ….

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

FG inaugurates implementation C’ttee for MSMEs

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government hasinaugurateda10-man committee to drive the implementationof thevarioussupport schemes for small businessesespeciallyMicro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country. The panel, according to a statement released to newsmen yesterday by Tola Johnson, SecretarytotheCommittee & Special Assistant to the President on MSMEs, would soon unveil details of how qualified and targeted Nigerians could […]
News Top Stories

Reps summon PPPRA boss over unremitted N1.62bn IGR

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The House of Representatives has summoned the Executive Secretary of Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Mr Abdukadir Saidu, over unremitted N1.62 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to the Federation Account. The Chairman, House Committee on Finance, Rep James Faleke, gave the directive at an investigative hearing into alleged 30 billion dollars annual revenue leakage […]
News

60th Independence: Nigeria can’t afford to be smaller –Ex-govs’ Forum

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja .

The Former Governors Forum has joined other Nigerians to preach unity, stating that Nigeria cannot afford to be smaller.   The Forum is preaching against the divisible tendencies that have taken over national discuss, quipping that Nigeria is an emerging market with her population. In the message signed by the Chairman and former governor of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica