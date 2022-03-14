Drug Related Offences: Kyari’s wife slumps, as court adjourns judgement on bail application 

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

There was panic at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Monday when a middle aged women, supposedly the wife of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, slumped at the court premises.

The woman, who was dressed in black hijab, slumped shortly after the Court adjourned ruling on applications that DCP Kyari and six other persons facing drug trafficking charges with him, filed to be released on bail pending the determination of the case against them.

The trial judge, Justice Emeka Nwite, had in his ruling adjourned the ruling in bail application.

It was, however, later discovered that the woman is asthmatic.

She was consequently rushed to a office within the court premises, just as the NDLEA officials led Kyari and six others back to the NDLEA holding facility.

Details later ….

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...