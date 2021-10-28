News

Drug smuggling: 8 Nigerian Black Axe members remanded in South Africa

Citing the unseriousness of the alleged crime, counsel for the eight alleged members of Nigerian organised crime syndicate (aka Black Axe) are trying to get their clients bail. New Telegraph learnt that the counsel argument followed after six alleged leaders of the Black Axe were arrested in a huge police operation on Tuesday last week. This argument was put forward by the Defence Attorney, Ben Prinsloo who told the court on October 26, that the South African equivalent of at least one of the charges his clients were facing was a schedule 1 offence and not, as the state alleges, schedule 5.

This means, Prinsloo said the onus was on the prosecutors to prove exceptional circumstances for the men to be kept in jail; for the duration of their extradition hearing. An online news portal, 1st News reported that the Black Axe members are: Perry Osagiede, 52, the alleged founder of the organisation’s Cape Town zone; Enorense Izevbigie, 45, the group’s alleged current leader; Franklyn Edosa Osagiede, 37; Osariemen Eric Clement, 35; Collins Owhofasa Otughwor, 37; and Musa Mudashiru, 33. Similarly, Toritseju Gabriel Otubu, 41, and Prince Ibeh also Nigerians were linked to the syndicate; but who are not part of the leadership were also arrested in the raids on nine Cape Town addresses. Most of the men appeared wearing fresh brand-name clothing in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Tuesday

