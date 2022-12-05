Drug trafficker bags five years imprisonment

A Federal High Court in Lagos presided over by Justice Tijjani Ringim has convicted and sentenced a drug trafficker, Osahon Ekwueme Alex, to five years imprisonment for trafficking in tramadol and cannabis sativa, popularly called marijuana.

The judge arrived at the decision after Alex pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of unlawful export of 600 grammes of Tramadol 225 mg, and 400 grammes of marijuana.

It would be recalled that the convicted Ekweme was dragged before the judge by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over his involvement in the illegal business.

Specifically, the NDLEA through its lawyer, Augustine Nwagu, had told the court that the convict was arrested with the prohibited substances on October 5, 2022, at NAHCO Export Shed of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, |keja, Lagos. The lawyer had also informed the judge that the convict intends to export the ‘cargo’ to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The prosecutor further informed the judge that the offences contravened Section 20(1)(a) and were punishable under Section 20(2)(a) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. Prior to Ekweme’s conviction, the prosecutor had reviewed the case facts and urged the court to sentence him in accordance with Section 274(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015.

However, in his allocutors, the convict begged the judge to tamper justice with mercy in sentencing him. The convict informed the court that he was misled by his client and that he had learned his lesson in a very hard way and has remained remorseful. The convicted Ekweme begged the court for a non-custodial sentence or an option of a fine in place of jail time.

In his judgement, Justice Ringim, after citing plethora of legal authorities, sentenced the convict to five years on count one without an option of fine, and also sentenced him to five years on count two, but with an option of N500 000 fine.

The judge also ordered that the bulk of the banned substances seized from the convict be destroyed by the NDLEA if there is no appeal against the judgement within the period stipulated by the law.

