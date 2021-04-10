News

Drug trafficker excretes 1.750kg cocaine after arrest at Lagos airport

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A Madrid, Spain-bound drug trafficker, Okonkwo Chimezie Henry arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos on Easter day, Sunday 4th April, 2021 has reportedly excreted a total of 113 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.750 kilogramme with a street value of N423 million. Okonkwo was about boarding a Turkish Airline flight number TK0626 at about 8pm when he was apprehended at screening 2 point and taken into custody by the operatives of Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Lagos airport.

He was subsequently put under observation at the JBTF/NDLEA facility for further investigation. 24 hours after putting him under excretion observation, the suspect who had been living in Spain for 10 years, was said to have excreted 39 wraps of cocaine and subsequently passed out a total of 113 wraps in five excretions.

It was alleged that the suspect ingested the illicit drug in a hotel in Igando area of Lagos. According to the Commander, MMIA Command of the NDLEA, Ahmadu Garba, “the suspect excreted 39 wraps weighing 600 grammes at 9.58am on April 5; 13 wraps weighing 200 grammes at 6.30pm same day; 16 wraps weighing 250 grammes at 10.30pm same day; and 32 wraps weighing 500 grammes at 7.30am on April 6.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fintiri signs N140.034bn 2021 budget into law

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Yola

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has signed the 2021 budget of N140.034 billion into law in the state.   According to the governor, this was the first time in the state that the capital expenditure would surpass the recurrent expenditure.   The budget christened; “Budget of Stabilisation,” Governor Fintiri said would enhance the lots […]
News

Osinbajo: We’ll make sure replacement for SARS is acceptable

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says the Federal Government will make sure that replacement for the disbanded Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) is acceptable by all stakeholders in the country.   Speaking with State House correspondents on Monday, Osinbajo said the government is committed to a reform of the police force that will meet the expectations of Nigerians. […]
News

PDP receives Metuh with rousing welcome in Anambra

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, received former National Publicity Secretary of the party, Chief Olisa Metuh, who arrived in Awka, the Anambra State capital through Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu. PDP faithful and stakeholders as well as friends and family members, who converged on the Immigration Junction axis of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica