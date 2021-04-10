Drug trafficker excretes 1.750kg cocaine after arrest at Lagos airport

A Madrid, Spain-bound drug trafficker, Okonkwo Chimezie Henry arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos on Easter day, Sunday 4th April, 2021 has reportedly excreted a total of 113 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.750 kilogramme with a street value of N423 million. Okonkwo was about boarding a Turkish Airline flight number TK0626 at about 8pm when he was apprehended at screening 2 point and taken into custody by the operatives of Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Lagos airport.

He was subsequently put under observation at the JBTF/NDLEA facility for further investigation. 24 hours after putting him under excretion observation, the suspect who had been living in Spain for 10 years, was said to have excreted 39 wraps of cocaine and subsequently passed out a total of 113 wraps in five excretions.

It was alleged that the suspect ingested the illicit drug in a hotel in Igando area of Lagos. According to the Commander, MMIA Command of the NDLEA, Ahmadu Garba, “the suspect excreted 39 wraps weighing 600 grammes at 9.58am on April 5; 13 wraps weighing 200 grammes at 6.30pm same day; 16 wraps weighing 250 grammes at 10.30pm same day; and 32 wraps weighing 500 grammes at 7.30am on April 6.”

Like this: Like Loading...