Drug trafficker jailed 9 months for trading in Cannabis

For dealing in 6.5 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa, a.k.a. marijuana, a 35-year-old man, Muhammad Nuruddeen, was on Wednesday convicted and sentenced to nine months imprisonment.

Nurudeen was sent to jail by a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, presided over by Justice Abimbola Awogboro, after he pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

According to the prosecutor, Mr. Femi Adebayo, the convict was arrested with the drug on November 24, 2022, at his residence, where he was selling the prohibited weed.

The prosecutor further informed the judge that the offence committed by the convicted Nurudeen offends Section 11(c) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

