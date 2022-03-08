Drug Trafficking: Co-accused civilian plead guilty as Kyari, officers plead not guilty

There was a mild drama at the arraignment of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari and seven others yesterday before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja as two of the of the co-defendants pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges. However, in spite of their guilty plea, the court ordered them to be remanded in the custodyof the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) until March 14 when the application for their bail would be heard. TheFederalGovernment, through the NDLEA, had arraigned Abba Kyari, six police officers and two civilians on eight counts bordering on conspiracy, obstruction and dealing in cocaine and other related offences. While Kyari and three other defendants, who are police officers, pleaded not guilty to all the charges, the two civilians, Chibuinna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne, pleaded guilty to 5th, 6th and 7th charges where their names featured. Upon the plea of the defendants, counsel to Abba Kyari, Kanu Agabi (SAN), along with counsel to other defendants in the charge, prayed the court to admit their clients to bail Meanwhile, the NDLEA, through its Director, Prosecution & Legal Services, Joseph Sunday, applied for trial date and for review of facts in respect of the Defendants that pleaded guilty to the charge. The NDLEA equally told the court that it filed a counter-affidavit to oppose the release of Kyari and the other four former members of the Police IRT, on bail. Opposing the submission of the prosecution, Agabi argued that the charge against the Defendants contained bailable offences. He, however, urged the court not to accede to request for facts in respect of Umeibe and Ezenwanne. Agabi further contended that it will be prejudicial to his client for facts of the case to be reviewed and decision reached on it, while the trial is still subsisting. He further made reference to cases where Defendants, out of ignorance, pleaded guilty to a charge against them. On his part, the Prosecution counsel, Sunday, maintained that reviewing the facts of the case would not prejudice DCP Kyari and the others. “My lord, this sort of application by the Defence is to undermine the capacity of this court,” he said. Meanwhile, the trial Judge, Justice Emeka Nwite adjourned till March 14 to hear the bail applica-

