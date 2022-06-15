Drug Trafficking: Kyari’s co-defendants bag 2 years imprisonment

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday sentenced two drug traffickers linked with the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne to six years imprisonment.

The trial Judge, Justice Emeka Nwite, held that the convicts were guilty of counts 5, 6 and 7 of the drug trafficking charge the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) slammed against them.

The NDLEA had arrested the convicts at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu while attempting to smuggle cocaine into the country. They were, however, arraigned on March 7 before the court alongside DCP Kyari and four other police officers – ACP Sunday J. Ubia, Insp. Simon Agirigba, Insp. John Nuhu, and ASP Bawa James. On their arraignment, both Umeibe and Ezenwanne pleaded guilty to the drug trafficking charge against them.

After taking the plea, the Court adjourned to review facts of the case against them. However, at the resumed trial yesterday, the NDLEA, through the Director of its Legal Department, Sunday Joseph, informed the court that it has entered into a plea bargain agreement with the two defendants.

He, therefore, prayed the court to adopt the terms of the plea bargain deal as its judgement against the defendants. The Court consequently convicted and sentenced the two defendants to two years jail term on each of the three-count charge against them.

The court, however, noted that the two defendants were remorseful and further held that the sentence would run concurrently, commencing from the date they were arrested.

The court further held that the defendants should forfeit their international passports in accordance with section 30 of the NDLEA Act, Cap M30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

Consequent upon the plea bargain agreement, the court okayed Umeibe and Ezenwanne to testify as witnesses in the trial of DCP Kyari and the other accused police officers, even as it ordered the NDLEA to ensure their safety in any Correctional Facility of their choice.

The court directed the NDLEA to constantly monitor the two defendants to ensure that they do not engage in any drug related criminal activity while serving their jail term. Justice Nwite subsequently fixed July 18, 19 and 20 for full trial of DCP Kyari and his men, as well as for hearing of their fresh application for bail

