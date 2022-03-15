Drug trafficking: NDLEA opposes Kyari’s bail application

…says defendant will escape justice

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), yesterday prayed the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja not to admit the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari to bail.

The agency, in a 21-paragraph counter-affidavit it filed before the court, insisted that Kyari posed a flight risk.

The prosecution submitted that Kyari will escape from the country and make himself unavailable for trial, should he be released from custody. While adopting its counteraffidavit, the NDLEA, through its Director, Prosecution & Legal Services, Joseph Sunday, maintained that the former IRT boss has “tremendous influence in the Nigeria Police”, insisting that he has the capacity to interfere with its witnesses. The Prosecution counsel told the court that bundles of exhibits marked NDLEA 1 to 5, were attached to the counter-affidavit.

“That there is a strong likelihood of the 1st to 5th Defendants/ Applicants using their influence in the Police and the criminal underworld to interfere with Prosecution witnesses if released on bail.

“That financial investigation of the 1st to 5th Defendants/Applicants is also in progress by the NDLEA and they are likely to be subsequently charged with money laundering offences as there are yet-to-be explained financial transactions involving the 1st to 5th Defendants/Applicants”.

He averred that the defendants “are likely to tamper with financial records and interfere with the ongoing financial investigation”, adding that Kyari, failed to report to its office until he was declared wanted. NDLEA added that one of Kyari’s alleged accomplices, ASP John Umoru a.k.a Too Much Money, “has absconded”.

However, Kyari, in his bail application that was moved by Mahmud Magaji, SAN, prayed the court to grant him bail on liberal conditions. Arguing that the charge against him contained bailable offences, the embattled DCP, urged the court to invoke the powers donated to it by the 1999 Constitution, as amended, to exercise discretion in his favour.

The bail application was anchored on Sections 35 and 36 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, as well as Section 164 and 165 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA, 2015.

The Defendant, who earlier beefed up his legal team with four SANs led by a former Attorney- General of the Federation, Kanu Agabi, SAN, argued that the Constitution provided that he must be accorded every facility to adequately prepare for his defence.

Meanwhile, the 2nd, 4th and 5th Defendants, through their respective counsel , also prayed the court to release them on bail, pending the determination of the case against them, the 3rd Defendant, applied for time to respond to a counter-affidavit the NDLEA filed in opposition to his bail request.

The NDLEA, equally urged the court to deny all the Defendants bail and rather okay accelerated hearing of the case.

The other Defendants in the charge marked FHC/ ABJ/57/2022, are four former members of the Police IRT, ACP Sunday J. Ubia, ASP Bawa James, Insp. Simon Agirigba and Insp. John Nuhu, as well as two drug traffickers that were arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne.

However, Kyari’s wife, Ramatu, fainted shortly after the court adjourned the matter for ruling. The middle-aged woman, who wore a black Hijab, fell on the floor around 11:am, while armed operatives of the NDLEA, were leading Kyari and the others away from the court premises

