Drug Trafficking: Nursing mother jailed 6 years

A nursing mother, Adeoye Oluwakemi Fatimoh, was yesterday sentenced to six years imprisonment for trafficking in banned substances.

The nursing mother was sent to jail by Justice Tijjani Ringim of a Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos after she pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful export of 1.10 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa popularly called marijuana and 17 grams of Rohypnol, a Psychotropic Substance, made against her by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

While the convict was being arraigned, the NDLEA counsel, Mr. Abu Ibrahim, informed the judge that she was apprehended with the prohibited drug, on November 18, 2022, which she wanted to export to Oman, at Gate ‘C’ of the Departure Hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja-Lagos, during the outward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airline flight.

The NDLEA lawyer equally informed the court that the offences committed by the convict contravened Section 11(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

As a result of her guilty plea, the prosecutor urged the court to convict and sentence her in accordance with the Sections of the NDLEA act she was charged with. In her plea for mercy, the convict told the court that if given a second chance, she will not engage in any form of crime.

The convict’s lawyer, Chief Lilian Omotunde, specifically told the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing her client, adding that the court should consider the timely guilty plea of the convict, whom she described as a firsttime offender who did not have a previous conviction record. Chief Omotunde further asked the court to consider an award of fine in lieu of custodial sentencing.

In his decision, Justice Ringim sentenced the convict to three years imprisonment on each of the counts. While ordering that the jail term is to run consecutively, Justice Ringim gave the convict an option of a fine of N500, 000.00, in count one only

The judge also ordered that the banned substances confiscated from the convict be destroyed by the NDLEA after the appeal period has lapsed

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...