Drug Trafficking: Nursing mother jailed 6 years

A nursing mother, Adeoye Oluwakemi Fatimoh, was on Monday sentenced to six years imprisonment for trafficking in banned substances.

The nursing mother was sent to jail by Justice Tijjani Ringim of a Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos after she pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful export of 1.10 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa popularly called marijuana and 17 grams of Rohypnol, a Psychotropic Substance, made against her by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

While the convict was being arraigned, the NDLEA counsel, Mr. Abu Ibrahim, informed the judge that she was apprehended with the prohibited drug, on November 18, 2022, which she wanted to export to Oman, at Gate ‘C’ of the Departure Hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja-Lagos, during the outward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airlines flight.

The NDLEA lawyer equally informed the court that the offences committed by the convict contravened Section 11(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

