Drug trafficking, substance abuse fuel insecurity – Tambuwal

The preponderance of drug trafficking and abuse of substances thereto related have been identified as the euphoric catalysts of non-state actors who unleash terror and mayhem on hapless citizens in the country.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State disclosed this at the weekend when he received the Sheikh Ahmed Gumi-led Bandits Repentance Initiative (S-GULBAR Initiative) in Sokoto.

According to Governor Tambuwal; “We should also be mindful of the role that drug abuse plays in fuelling the committing of these vices,” while narrating a story he was told by a counterpart of his in one of the northern states.

“A counterpart of mine, a serving governor once narrated to me an incident. He told me that he once visited a hamlet and wanted to patronise some local women coming back from the market where they had gone to hawk dairy products and such stuff. When he called out on them, one of them ran away.

He asked what the problem was, and was told that she wasn’t carrying dairy products in her calabashes, but drugs. My colleague told me that much of the drugs used by the kidnappers and violent marauders get to them in this way. “For this reason, we must act to overcome this menace of drug trafficking and drug abuse. Otherwise, we will only end up killing the snake without severing its head,” he offered.

Emphasising that Islam was a religion of peace, the governor said knowing this and propagating it, “will assist us all in salvaging our brethren who are neck deep in this unfortunate trade of kidnapping, Boko Haram and wanton destruction of lives and property.”

He observed that; “Had there been adequate upbringing of Muslims on the fear of God and the responsibilities of Muslims to their fellow Muslims, much of these ugly situations would not have arisen. He commended the SGULBAR Initiative for its well-conceived and articulated vision of salvaging budding talents being wasted as terrorists in the north and pledged to assist it.

“This noble mission that you have embarked upon is timely, commendable and is what we as state governments should support so as to ensure that peace and prosperity return to our domains,” he added.

Recalling the golden era of Islamic excellence “when, according to one of the Sultans of Sokoto, a woman could trek from Sokoto up to Cameroun without being accosted or molested by anyone.”

