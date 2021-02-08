News

Drug trafficking, substance abuse fuel insecurity – Tambuwal

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto Comment(0)

The preponderance of drug trafficking and abuse of substances thereto related have been identified as the euphoric catalysts of non-state actors who unleash terror and mayhem on hapless citizens in the country.

 

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State disclosed this at the weekend when he received the Sheikh Ahmed Gumi-led Bandits Repentance Initiative (S-GULBAR Initiative) in Sokoto.

 

According to Governor Tambuwal; “We should also be mindful of the role that drug abuse plays in fuelling the committing of these vices,” while narrating a story he was told by a counterpart of his in one of the northern states.

 

“A counterpart of mine, a serving governor once narrated to me an incident. He told me that he once visited a hamlet and wanted to patronise some local women coming back from the market where they had gone to hawk dairy products and such stuff. When he called out on them, one of them ran away.

 

He asked what the problem was, and was told that she wasn’t carrying dairy products in her calabashes, but drugs. My colleague told me that much of the drugs used by the kidnappers and violent marauders get to them in this way. “For this reason, we must act to overcome this menace of drug trafficking and drug abuse. Otherwise, we will only end up killing the snake without severing its head,” he offered.

 

Emphasising that Islam was a religion of peace, the governor said knowing this and propagating it, “will assist us all in salvaging our brethren who are neck deep in this unfortunate trade of kidnapping, Boko Haram and wanton destruction of lives and property.”

 

He observed that; “Had there been adequate upbringing of Muslims on the fear of God and the responsibilities of Muslims to their fellow Muslims, much of these ugly situations would not have arisen. He commended the SGULBAR Initiative for its well-conceived and articulated vision of salvaging budding talents being wasted as terrorists in the north and pledged to assist it.

 

“This noble mission that you have embarked upon is timely, commendable and is what we as state governments should support so as to ensure that peace and prosperity return to our domains,” he added.

Recalling the golden era of Islamic excellence “when, according to one of the Sultans of Sokoto, a woman could trek from Sokoto up to Cameroun without being accosted or molested by anyone.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: Ighalo blasts Buhari’s govt for killing protesters

Posted on Author Reporter

  A former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, has lambasted the Nigerian government for the attack on protesters demanding an end to police brutality and general reforms in the country. Ighalo, who was on the bench as Manchester United secured to a 2-1 win over PSG in the champions league in Paris, said he could no […]
News

COVID-19: Despite surge, Lagos residents ignore safety, precautions

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Indications have emerged that despite the increasing cases of COVID-19 in Lagos State, some residents have continued to flout the social gathering and distancing guidelines and other virus preventive measures as the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC), have advised.   Sunday Telegraph learnt that the development has […]
News

Lagos by-election: PDP in dilemma as APC settles for Bank MD

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State is currently in a quandary over the selection of its candidate ahead of the October 31 Lagos East senatorial district election in the state.   This is as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) appears to have settled for the outgoing Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Polaris […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica