Drug War: NDLEA raids Lagos billionaire’s mansion, recovers N8.8bn worth of Tramadol

Operativesof theNational Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested another suspected drug baron, Ugochukwu Nsofor Chukwukadibia, and recovered over 13million pills of Tramadol 225mg worth N8.8billion at his Victoria Garden City (VGC), Lekki, residence of Lagos State.

The drug was said to have been recovered from one of the mansions of the suspected billionaire drug baron in the highbrow residential estate.

The agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement said the arrest of Ugochukwu who is the Chairman of Autonation Motors Ltd is coming barely two months after the NDLEA uncovered a methamphetamine clandestine laboratory in the residence of another suspected drug kingpin in the estate, Chris Nzewi, who was arrested on Saturday July 30, along with a chemist, One Sunday Ukah, who cooks the illicit drug for him.

He said at least, 258.74 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and various precursor chemicals used for the production of the toxic drug were recovered from Nzewi’s home during his arrest. Babafemi said following a credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives on Friday September 30, stormed the Plot A45 Road 2 home of the 52-year-old billionaire suspected drug kingpin.

A search of the expansive mansion led to the discovery of 443 cartons of Tramadol Hydrochloride 225mg, which contains 13, 451, 466 pills of the drug while some cartons were already burnt in a fire incident in the house same day.

“Before his arrest, Ugochukwu who hails from Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State has been on the Agency’s watch list as one of those behind the tramadol drug cartel in Nigeria.

Preliminary investigation shows that he has about six mansions within the VGC, one of which he uses to warehouse the tramadol consignment, while he lives in the one at Plot Z-130 Road 67 and another as his office.

“Five exotic vehicles have also been located in two of his mansions, out of which two Sports Utility Vehicles, including a bullet proof jeep have been successfully removed to the Agency’s facility.”

Reacting to the latest drug haul, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) commended the officers and men involved in the operation for their diligence, while also appreciating Nigerians for supporting the Agency in its arduous task of ridding the country of the menace of drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

According to him, “I’ll like to reassure Nigerians and other stakeholders wherever they are located across the country and beyond of our preparedness to work with them on this onerous task of saving our people from the drug scourge.

