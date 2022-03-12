News

Drug war: NDLEA scales up as 650 officers graduate from Army Infantry school

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, at the weekend scaled up its preparedness to wage relentless war again drug cartels in Nigeria when six hundred and fifty (650) officers of its Strike Force unit graduated from the Nigerian Army School of Infantry, NASI, Jaji, Kaduna state after weeks of rigorous specialised trainings.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) told the graduating Strike Force operatives “to be mindful that today is a milestone in your professional career in the Agency. This specialised training―and the skill acquired thereof―will no doubt enhance your competence in the special role you are playing for the Agency in the war against illicit drugs.”

He continued: “It is important that I should remind you that as the Agency scales its operation against illicit drugs trafficking, your service will become increasingly essential to the successful attainment of our organisational goals. The special nature of your training requires that you serve as force multiplier to the conventional NDLEA staff in the field. I have no doubt that you will measure up to the demand of the job because generations of military and paramilitary personnel have passed through this course and have distinguished themselves on the field.

 “Moreso, the progress report I received, including on-the-spot assessment, confirmed that the objective of the course has been achieved. Therefore as you graduate today, I urge you not to rest on your oars as your competence will be tested from time to time by challenges that will recur in your career as anti-narcotic operatives.”

Gen. Marwa who was represented by his Special Adviser, Col. Yakubu Bako (rtd) reminded the operatives that the Strike Force was one of NDLEA’s tactical creations of 2021 to add strength and purpose to its drug supply reduction effort by providing cover for officers and men of NDLEA who have to work in dangerous terrain while carrying out their duties.

“The merit of having the Strike Force was evident in the month of February when on two occasions the Agency was able to successfully carry out the raid, seizure and destruction of a significant amount of psychotropic substances in territories which in the past were hostile and almost out of bounds for narcotic officers.

In Ondo State, for instance, 255 hectares of cannabis farms were destroyed across five local government areas in a seven-day operation. Similarly, in Lagos State, a notorious drug den in Patey, Lagos Island, was successfully raided in broad daylight with over 5, 000kg of cannabis and other assorted drugs seized along with the arrest of the drug kingpin and six other suspects. Both operations were dangerous, but the Strike Force unit provided the needed cover, repelled mob attacks and ensured our officers and men performed their duty safely”, he added, urging them to shun any enticement that is in conflict with the ethos of their profession as anti-narcotic operatives.

“Anything that would compromise your discipline and dedication to duty should be avoided. As an anti-narcotic officer, you bear a huge obligation to remain incorruptible in the face of any temptation that might be sprung on you by drug traffickers and barons”, he added.

While about 600 Strike Force operatives participated in special warfare training, 50 others had all arms drills training.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

2023 polls: INEC unbundles legal, information departments

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has unbundled its Department of Legal Services, Clearance and Complaints (LSC&CC) to be able to prosecute electoral offenders. The unbundling, according to a statement by the National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, include the creation of two departments – the Department of Litigation […]
News

Planned terrorist attack: Preventive, pre-emptive intels ongoing – DHQ

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has vowed to frustrate reported plans by suspected terrorist elements, to attack targeted locations in the Federal Capital Territory and some adjoining states. It assured that both “preventive and pre-emptive intelligence are ongoing”, to ensure safety of lives and property in the concerned areas, and the country in general. According to […]
News

Senate to investigate gas tanker explosion

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, directed its Committees on Petroleum Downstream, Gas Resources to investigate the remote and immediate causes of gas tanker explosions in parts of the country, with a view to preventing a recurrence. The Senate made the resolution following the consideration of a motion brought to the floor by Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeolu (APC […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica