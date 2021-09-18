News

Drug war: Some pharmaceutical companies are weak links – NDLEA

Following the reported upsurge in substance abuse in Imo state, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has further averred that pharmaceutical companies in Nigeria have become the loose end in the fight against illicit drugs. According to the Commander of Narcotics in the Imo state command of the agency, Chinyere Kalu Olugu, “Pharmaceutical companies in Nigeria have become a leakage and sore point in the struggle to make Nigeria an illicit drug free country through drug supply reduction process and initiatives. “The Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN) has not been effective in self-regulation and supervision of the operational activities and strict enforcement of professional ethics among members. “For instance, controlled drugs and other pharmaceuticals are being produced or imported into the country by pharmaceutical companies in overdose and unauthorised grams. Tramadol for example, is approved and regulated to be produced strictly at 50grams only.”

