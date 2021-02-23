Metro & Crime

Drugs: India arrests two Nigerians

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of India has arrested two Nigerian nationals, Augustine Okafor and Achunke Nwafor, for alleged drug peddling in the Indiranagar area.
“CCB has arrested two Nigerian nationals on charges of drug peddling and seized 56 ecstasy pills from them in Indiranagar,” said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), on Tuesday.
CCB also recovered 56 ecstasy pills in their possession. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, a report by ANI stated.
Earlier on Monday, the CCB had arrested two Nigerian nationals for drug peddling in RT Nagar and 20 grams of cocaine and 12 grams of MDMA were recovered.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Uphold your father’s legacies, Diri tells Okowa

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has  urged his Delta State counterpart and the entire Okowa family to continue to uphold the worthy legacies of their patriarch, Pa Okorie Arthur Okowa  stating that they should be  consoled because he lived a fulfilled life. Speaking on Wednesday in Asaba during a condolence visit […]
Metro & Crime

Abia LG election: Alleged attempt by PDP to rig foiled

Posted on Author Reporter

  Frontline candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ummuneochi Local Government election, Hon. Frank Osita Chuks has  berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government in Abia State for substituting at the last minute, names of adhoc staff members of Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSEIC) in a desperate move to manipulate the local […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Many injured as pro, anti-SARS protesters clash in Abuja

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Caleb Onwe, Okey maduforo and Muhammad Bashir

Vehicles vandalised, say police Protests spread to other cities Ganduje, Kano youths back reform, SWAT A twist was added to the #EndSARS protests yesterday as those for and those against the demonstrations engaged in a free-for-all at the popular Berger roundabout in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Trouble started when a group of youths, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica