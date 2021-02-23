Drugs: India arrests two Nigerians

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of India has arrested two Nigerian nationals, Augustine Okafor and Achunke Nwafor, for alleged drug peddling in the Indiranagar area.

“CCB has arrested two Nigerian nationals on charges of drug peddling and seized 56 ecstasy pills from them in Indiranagar,” said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), on Tuesday.

CCB also recovered 56 ecstasy pills in their possession. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, a report by ANI stated.

Earlier on Monday, the CCB had arrested two Nigerian nationals for drug peddling in RT Nagar and 20 grams of cocaine and 12 grams of MDMA were recovered.

