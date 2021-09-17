Olushola Kunmi Benjamin is a versatile, multi-talented Nigerian artiste. She has carved a niche for herself as an actress, singer, dancer and chanter. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she talks about her passion for drumming, dancing and theatre generally. She also shares her thoughts on traditional dance, and why 9ice is her favourite Nigerian musician

Drumming makes me light, opens up my heart, my mind -Benjamin

Tell us how and why you decided to be an artiste….

I was born into a family of five. My dad was a military man and my mum was a full house wife. But I have always loved to be an artiste right from when I was a kid, because when I was young, I was always the funniest person in the house. I used to turn everything into a joke and everybody in the house would laugh. Even when my daddy was upset about something, I come out, and even my good morning alone, when I see his face he would just laugh. Also, my grandmother used to chant, she used to do Oriki. And most of the time when I was on holiday, I used to go and spend the holiday with her; and I used to go with her to parties where they invited her to come and do some chanting. This gave me the inspiration, I fell in love with what my grandmother was doing. And I told myself that I would like to be an artiste when I grow up. Even though my parents wanted me to be a lawyer. Even when I was in secondary school, I was in the social club, so I used to be the one to say to my classmates that we should do one play, or act out a drama.

Tell us about your passion for drumming began…

I just love drumming, I love drumming because when I am drumming it makes me light, it opens up my heart, it opens up my mind. You just see me smiling as I am drumming. It is just like dancing too. And, as a drummer, you have to be disciplined. When you are drumming, especially when you are drumming with other people and you are supposed to play a certain beat. As you are playing, you are also listening to the other person to make sure that you don’t go off the beat. So you have to be disciplined when you playing drums any kinds of musical instruments.

Do you see yourself competing successfully with male drummers? How? Why?

Well, I can say that I see myself at a point, competing with male drummers. But you know that drumming doesn’t different between male or female. As long as you know the beats, you what you are drumming, you know the sound, and you are in tune. So, why not? I can compete with a male drummer. It is very possible.

You have been in the industry for decades now, how has it been so far? What makes you unique?

I know that I have been in the industry for a long time but my uniqueness is my ability to be able to interpret every role that I had been given. And I dance, I can drum, I can chant, I can mime and all of that.

Tell us about some of your memorable festivals and your role as a chanter.

There was one festival in Akure, that my grandmother was called to come and chant. And she decided to push me forward because at home, when I was with her, I always imitate her. So she decided to push me forward that day, and it was very interesting, even though, in the beginning I was a little bit scared but my grandmother supported me, and we both did the chant together. It was very interesting.

How would you describe traditional live theatre in Nigeria today?

Traditional live theatre is something else, because you get to enjoy yourself, you get to love what you do, you get to love yourself. You just look at yourself and pat yourself on the shoulder and say: “I am proud I did this.”

Stage or screen, which one comes first for you?

Stage comes first for me because I get to have a close relationship with my audience; I get to see my audience face to face. I get to see their smiles. When I am on stage dancing or chanting or acting or drumming, I get to see the feeling, how my audience comes along with me, how I am able to carry my audience along, and at the end of the show, people don’t want it to finish. So, for me, stage is number one. I have done quite a bit of television series, back in Nigeria, but stage is number one for me.

You featured in one of Blacky’s tracks. Tell us your experience…why you?

That was a long time ago. Thanks to Segun Arinze and Kingsley Ogoro, they just looked at me, you know, growing up I was chobby, and they looked at me and said that instead of trying to pretend that I was pregnant, that I could play the role. It was very interesting. That was the actually the first time I was meeting Black, but when I did that in Black’s video, even me, I was out of my wit when they said you have to tell Blacky that you are pregnant. With my acting experience I was able to play that role. That was in 1992. It was interesting, I got to meet other people.

As a thespian, what is your advice for young, upcoming artistes?

As a thespian, what I would say to young, upcoming thespians or artistes is that with dedication and focus, you would always get to where you want to be. Once you are dedicated, and most of all, once you know what you are doing, that you are not just doing it because you want to get paid, as long as you love what you are doing it gives you the zeal to go on. So, focus and dedication is very important, and prayer, you get to pray, as well, for God to lead you right…

Why have you not been a regular face on Nollywood?

I know that getting ap- pearing on televi- sion and in differ- ent movies makes you a star, but it is not even the stardom for me. It is the fact that I love what I am doing. So, for me, Nollywood is secondary in the sense that I just love the stage, because the stage is where you get to do it live for people to see. And you get to see the instant outcome of what people feel about what you have just done – your performance and so on.

How would you describe the dance industry in Nigeria today?

The dance industry in Nigeria is very big, very interesting because we dance, it’s part of our culture. The dance industry in Nigeria is a bomb. African dance is a bomb. And for the fact that we are even including contemporary dance into African dance, it is incredible.

Any regrets?

I have no regrets at all.

Who are your role models?

Sister Taiwo Ajai Lycett. I love that woman. Sister Joke Silva, Uncle Olu Jacob. Those are my role models, they are people that I always look up to, and I enjoy watching them. Also, Kunle Bamtefa, Binta Ayo Mogaji are my role models. I love them.

What should your teeming fans expect from you this year and in 2022?

Watch out for me. I am going to shine, and I am going to show you things that you will not even expect in terms of dance, drumming, acting. but with a lot of hard work though. So, I am praying and I am hoping that hard work is going to pay, focus, concentration. Watch out for Shola Benjamin.

