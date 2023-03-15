‘Drunkard, You Spend N50m On Alcohol Per Week’ – Amaechi Fires Wike

The former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi has described the incumbent Governor of the state, Nyesom Wike as a drunkard.

Amaechi stated this on Tuesday while reacting to the statement made by Wike that he was drinking a very expensive 40-year-old whiskey, in the morning when leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) were protesting at the INEC headquarters in Abuja last week.

Speaking during the governorship campaign for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Tonye Cole, in the Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area of the state, Amaechi called on the people not to allow Wike to have a third term through his stooge, and continue to waste state funds meant for development.

The former Minister of Transportation, however, claimed that the governor spends N50 million from the state resources on alcohol every week and should not be allowed to waste taxpayers’ money on frivolities.

Amaechi said the amount of money Wike spends on alcohol in two weeks, is almost equivalent to the amount he spent to build one primary school when he served as governor.

He said, “The person Wike buys alcohol from, said Wike spends N50 Naira every week on alcohol. The primary schools we built are 112 million Naira, which means that in two weeks Wike has drunk one primary school.

“When Wike talks, it is alcohol that is talking. And he’s so shameless about it. Wike told the whole world on live TV that he was drinking a very expensive 40-year-old whiskey, in the morning.

We are asking INEC to be neutral. The people have rejected Wike and his government. On every street I went to, people were jumping on top of me shouting.

“They were remembering that I built five flyovers, and I did not dance. We employed 400 new doctors, bought cars for 600 doctors, and bought ambulances for all the health centres.

“We went round primary schools to see what was going on and discovered there were no teachers, so we hired 13,200 teachers. By the time I left as Governor, there was a contractor in every school to maintain the school. Where are the schools that he (Wike) built?”

Like this: Like Loading...