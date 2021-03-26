Metro & Crime

Drunken cop kills man in Lagos hotel

A drunken mobile policeman attached to the Peace Estate at Sangotedo area of Lagos State has allegedly shot and killed a man who was eating in a hotel at Ajah area. The incident occurred on March 18, about 7p.m. when the deceased, Jelili Bakare, and his friend went to eat at Quinox Hotel. Bakare’s friend, who had left after his food was served, rushed back to the hotel to announce that a mobile policeman, who was shooting sporadically outside the hotel, accosted him.

The victim, who was about to eat, went outside the hotel with his friend. Thereafter, the friend left. A witness said one thing led to the other and the mobile policeman, known in the area as Jonathan, opened fire on Bakare. He thereafter started shooting sporadically and everyone started running helter-skelter. The rampaging policeman reportedly frustrated attempts to rush Bakare, who was in a pool of blood, to the hospital. The witness added that call was made to Bakare’s friend about the incident and he rushed back to the hotel.

“Bakare’s friend and the manager of the hotel rushed the victim to Doren Hospital, Ajah, for treatment. He later died while the medical doctor was battling to save his life. His remains were later taken to Ogombo Police Station, where the manager of the Quinox Hotel had lodged a complaint with the police of the attack. Bakare’s body was later moved to Yaba Mainland Hospital for an autopsy. “Some people sustained injuries, while drinks and electronics worth millions of naira were destroyed in the hotel. We want justice for the deceased,” another witness said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the incident. He said: “The suspect had been arrested and the case transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, for further investigation.”

