Drunken Lagos man smashes a month old daughter on the floor

A 29-year-old man, Benedict Anieze, has been arrested for allegedly smashing his one month- old daughter on the flour at Idimu area of Lagos State. It was learnt that the suspect allegedly committed the act after a quarrel with his wife a day earlier. The suspect who was said to have drunken himself to stupor the day he committed the act, later tried to set himself ablaze, but he was stopped by the scream for help from the mother of the baby, which attracted their neighbours leading to his arrest.

The suspect who was paraded by the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, before journalists yesterday at the Command’s Headquarters, Ikeja, said the act was not intentional. He said he was in the bathroom when he heard a knock on his door and he rushed out to pick his baby, unfortunately the baby slipped from his hand and hit her head on the floor and died on the spot. “Immediately I saw what I did, I dashed out of my apartment and headed straight to where I kept my gallon of petrol with the purpose of setting myself ablaze. What happened was not intentional. I am not a ritualists.

 

