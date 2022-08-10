Dry Ports: Land, infrastructure as obstacles

As Federal Ministry of Transportation launches a new manual to boost dry port operations in the country, lack of funds, inefficient rail network and political will by state governments to free their lands from all encumbrances have remained a major challenge, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

In 2006, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) granted approval for the establishment of Inland Dry Ports (IDPs) in six locations across the country namely Isiala- Ngwa, Abia State; Erunmu-Ibadan, Oyo State; Heipang, Jos, Plateau State; Funtua, Katsina State; Maiduguri, Borno State and Dala, Kano State. The decision was taken because of inadequacies that characterised each of the seaport terminal in the country.

The dry port projects was conceived as part of Federal Government’s ports reform programme designed among others to decongest the seaports, while also taking shipping and port services closer to importers and exporters in the hinterland. In addition to the above six gazetted Inland Dry Ports, approval was also granted for the upgrade of Kaduna ICNL Bonded Terminal to a full-fledged dry port.

New dry ports Other dry ports currently being processed by their concessionaires are Elolo ICD, Kebbi State by Deltatlantic Nigeria Ltd; Dagbolu ICD, Osun State by Osun State Government; Onitsha ICD, Anambra State by Sea Shipping Agency Limited; Ibadan ICD, Oyo State by CRCC Construction Company Limited; AMES Edo ICD, Edo State by Atlantic Marine and Engineering Services Limited; Bauchi ICD, by Bauchi State government and Enyimba Economic City ICD, Abia State.

The projects are being developed through public private partnership (PPP) using the build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) model. Challenges However, the reality of the dry ports is the absence of efficient rail network as containers are still being transported by road. Also, NSC listed lack of funds and availability of land as major factors affecting the takeoff of some inland dry ports across the country.

According to the Council’s Deputy Director, Public-Private Partnership, Mallam Mustapha Zubairu, “there are lots of factors that have affected the early commencement of the project and basically it has to do with funding. Funding was a bit challenging for the concessionaires and this is because the project is capital intensive and not something that can easily be done by an individual.

“Another challenge has to do with land. Some state governments have failed to perform their own commitment based on implementation strategy. They are supposed to play key roles toward the provision of basic amenities like access road to the site, perimeter fencing, security, water and others.

“Most state governments failed to discharge some of these responsibilities and the most critical of them all is the land to be delivered free from all encumbrances and this was relatively challenging for some state governments.”

New development To make the dry port more efficient, the Federal Ministry of Transportation recently began moves to designate all Inland Dry Ports (IDP’s) as port of origin and destination in the country.

Also, the Executive Secretary/ CEO of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Hon. Emmanuel Jime, said the decision would enable them function exactly the same way a seaport will function. In addition, he noted during the launch of operational manual, that all agencies of government in the seaports would be present inside the Inland Dry Ports.

Specifically, the manual, which describes functions and activities of the dry ports, specifies layout designs; outlines the activities that are to be performed at the dry port, laying down the sequence of operations. It was gathered that the manual was based on best international practice adapted to suite Nigerian context.

Indeed, each dry port will have its owned specialties, organisational implementation, layout constraints and services offered and would therefore amend aspect of the manual in a case-by-case basis. Jime noted: “As a matter of fact, we expect the Inland Dry Ports to be more efficient than the seaports because we are learning from the mistakes made at the seaports in order not to replicate same at the dry ports.

As you are aware, the Council is the supervising and implementing agency of the dry port projects in Nigeria. NSC’s efforts “The Inland Dry Port projects were conceived as part of Federal Government’s reform programme in the transport sector to promote efficient transportation, enhance efficiency at our ports and to engender trade facilitation.

The strategic importance of producing the manual, which articulates the step-bystep procedures for receiving, storing, handling and delivery of cargoes, as well as highlight ing the operations, the responsibilities of agencies and timelines for discharging such tasks is sine qua non.

“This operational manual, which has been launched in Kano on July 21, 2022, will be launched in Port-Harcourt on August 9, 2022. The manual provides a detailed processes and procedures for the main activities of the Inland Dry Ports.

“The operators and the regulators are compelled to abide with the operational processes as contained in the manual. “It may be pertinent to state that this manual would be used as a measure of performance by the regulator (in this case, the Nigerian Shippers Council) and will be subjected to future review to be in tandem with obtainable best practices, upon agreement of the operator and the regulator.”

State governments should join NSC to facilitate smooth take off of the inland ports in their domain in order to boost their economies.

