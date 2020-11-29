Dry season: Enugu takes safety measures against fire outbreaks

The Enugu State Fire Service said it will on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, commence campaign on safety measures against possible fire outbreaks in the state.

In a statement by the state’s Chief Fire Officer, Engr. Okwudiri Daniel Ohaa, the fire safety campaign, which will focus mainly against indiscriminate bush burning, will begin in markets such as the popular Ogbete Main Market Enugu, Timber Shed Enugu and forty-two other markets across the state.

Engr. Ohaa added that the campaign will also involve, walk/road shows to major streets in the metropolis, the three Senatorial Zones of the state, churches and communities.

Reiterating the agency’s preparedness in the event of any fire outbreak or emergency in Enugu State, the Chief Fire Officer disclosed that “the essence of the fire safety enlightenment campaign is to re-awaken safety consciousness and precautions in the people’s mind as the dry season is here”.

He maintained that “the agency will use other avenues available in spreading the message of fire safety, prevention and precautions” and went further to urge those travelling to always switch off all electrical appliances.

