Dry season farming: Nasarawa flags off sale of fertilizer

The Nasarawa State government yesterday flagged off the sale of fertilizer for dry season farming in the state. The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Mohammed Sabo Nanono, who spoke at the occasion, said the Federal Government would soon establish yam and cassava processing storage facilities in Lafia and Adogi areas of the state to boost food production in that area. He said the Federal Government would also establish a Shear Butter plant in Shabu, Lafia Local Government Area of the state, to encourage massive production of the commodity for local consumption and export.

Represented at the event by a Director in the ministry, Hajiya Karima Babangida, the minister said the Federal Government was committed to promoting agriculture to achieve food security. He announced the donation of 200 bags of rice seedlings, 1,000 litres of herbicides, 800 bags of insecticides and 800 bags of NPK fertilizer and 400 bags of Urea fertilizer and 800 bgs of soil amender to the Nasarawa State government. Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, said the flag-off of the sale of 300 metric tonnes fertilizer to dry season farmers was a demonstration of his administration’s commitment to the development of agriculture in the state. He warned distributors of the commodity against diverting the product, saying that any government officials caught diverting or selling the product above the subsidised rate of N5,000 would be sanctioned.

